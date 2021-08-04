EXPLAINER: What happens when Olympics and politics collide?

TOKYO (AP) — For all the International Olympic Committee talks of staying neutral, its games have long proven to be essentially and sometimes overtly political. That’s true both for the Games overall and often for the athletes who are intended to entertain the world. A case in point is diplomatic eruptions. Hundreds of athletes have come to an Olympic Games and never returned to the home nation they represented. Their stories confirm that when the world meets for sports, politics is always there. The sprinter from Belarus who left Tokyo to seek asylum fits into that long tradition.