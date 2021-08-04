Eastern Iowa school districts discussing mask recommendation, other safety measures for start of school year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- As COVID-19 continues to spread across Iowa, school districts are trying to figure out how to bring students back safely. Most are still ironing out their plans as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Iowa City Community School District board discussed the health and safety measures in the upcoming school year. By law, Iowa school districts cannot issue mask mandates.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill preventing K-12 schools from requiring face coverings for students and employees in the classroom.

The district plans to require masks on school buses and in district vehicles while going to and from school or an extracurricular activity. It is allowed because it follows President Biden's federal mask requirement on transportation.

"We really need to do everything we can to encourage elementary students, especially to wear a mask when they're in their classroom," Iowa City School Board Member Charlie Eastham.

Their proposed COVID guidelines are adaptable and include steps like limiting visitor and volunteer access to buildings they could implement if the transmission level in Johnson County rises.

Lisa Williams, a school board member and parents of two-grade school children, said the quarantine procedure should be different for students who wear a mask and those who choose not to.

"If your child comes to school and makes a choice not to wear a mask, and they're exposed to have COVID positive child in that classroom, they're going to have to go home and quarantine, and I don't think we should provide instructional support during that time," she said. "I think it's going to encourage mask-wearing with our youngest and unvaccinated students."

The district has not decided what its quarantine policy will be. In May, the Iowa Department of Public Health changed its guidance for quarantining.

IDPH said that while positive and symptomatic kids should stay home, those exposed to COVID-19 should not be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage. Parents should also be given information about the exposure to make their own decisions.

"Part of our challenge right now is what guidance, could we point to that we would follow? IDPH doesn't recommend quarantining at all," Superintendent Matt Degner said. "We really wouldn't be able to follow the CDC guidance because it is contingent upon mask-wearing and that is something we know we don't have as a tool."

School leaders said they expect the state will offer more guidance in the next week. The district will make the final decisions on their covid plans in the coming weeks.