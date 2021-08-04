Delta variant forces cancellation of New York auto show

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York International Auto Show has become a casualty of the fast-spreading coronavirus delta variant. Show organizers said Wednesday that they’ve decided to cancel it this year, a little over two weeks before the scheduled start. The reasons are the growing spread of the variant and recent restrictions announced by state and local officials to fight it. The show was scheduled to begin with a press day on Aug. 19. The next show will come in April of 2022, spokesman Chris Sams said.