CVS raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour

(CNN) -- CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark by next July.

About 65 percent of CVS' hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour.

Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, have also recently moved to a $15-an-hour starting wage.