Catalytic converter thefts rising in the Cedar Valley, what you need to know

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Catalytic converter thefts are rising across the nation, as well as in the Cedar Valley. Local law enforcement say anyone could be a victim of this kind of theft.

"We're seeing it all over town and in every type of vehicle," Cedar falls Investigative Unit Captain Jeff Sitzmann said.

Catalytic converters help filter the dangerous gasses that come out of a car's exhaust. They're valuable due to the rare and expensive metals they are made with such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

In Cedar Falls, there have been about 40 thefts so far since the beginning of the year. About half of those thefts happened between May and July.

"The people who are doing this are very good," Captain Sitzmann said.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were about 108 catalytic converter thefts per month in 2018, 282 average monthly thefts in 2019, and in 2020 it rose to 1,203.

Panther Automotive Manager Ryan Swick says he hasn't seen anyone come into the shop with a stolen converter, but he has heard of the reports in the area and across the country.

"Typically on a car when we see them most of the time what happens is they get plugged up and then we have to go through the process of replacing them," Swick said.

Replacing converters can cost between $300 and $3,000 dollars depending on the vehicle and labor prices at the shop.

Captain Sitzmann says SUVs are popular for thieves to steal converters from because they are easier to slide underneath. He says those who know what they're doing can swipe them in as little as three minutes.

The majority of the thefts happen in dark, open, parking lots overnight, but anyone can have this car part stolen from them.

"Park inside. and we all know that isn't always possible for everybody, so try to find well-lit, well-traveled areas, and consider motion lights. Motion lights can deter people at times, and also consider surveillance equipment as well. all those things could help you," Sitzmann said.

He also shared there are even devices you can use to detect if someone was tampering with your catalytic converter.

Cedar Falls Public Safety has arrested two individuals involved in these thefts. The charges for this particular crime are theft and criminal mischief.

It is illegal for used catalytic converters to be sold. They can only be recycled.