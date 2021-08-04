Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

Researchers are studying the chances of “long COVID” developing in anyone who might get infected after vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness from the virus, but it’s still possible to get infected after the shots. Such “breakthrough” cases are likelier to come with mild or no symptoms. But researchers are looking at whether the cases could lead to long COVID-19, which is when people have symptoms a month or more after infection. Some long-term symptoms reflect damage to organs from severe infections. But long COVID-19 can also develop after infections with mild or no symptoms.