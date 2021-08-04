Calls to get vaccinated increase as new COVID cases are on the rise

(KWWL) -- Parts of eastern Iowa are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant continues to spread quickly in the United States.

The majority of states are seeing increasing rates of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials at all levels are calling for the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We also in this country have enough supply to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday.

Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye of Black Hawk County Public Health agrees, saying they have plenty of vaccines and while rates have increased slightly with a rise in cases it's not enough.

"I can say as a public health official, it's too slow for us because we have a lot of vaccines and these vaccines are made for people to protect themselves," Egbuonye said.

In Black Hawk County, Egbuonye notes 88 new cases over the past weekend which is almost double what was seen in recent weeks. To the south in Tama County, it's a similar situation as the county saw 16 cases last week compared to 18 cases for the entire month of June.

The majority of new cases in the US continue to be driven by the unvaccinated, prompting increased calls for Americans to get the shot. About 58% of the country has gotten at least one dose while almost 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated. While every death from COVID-19 is tragic, the likelihood of dying from the virus is higher than dying from the vaccine.

Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. More than 342 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 26, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 6,340 reports of death (0.0019%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Really people need to remember what it was like for us without the vaccine. We had high hospitalization rates. We had deaths. We don't want to go back to that," said Egbuonye.

Close to half of Iowa's total population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, testing has shifted to at-home test kits for COVID-19. Winneshiek County Public Health says they ran out of kits Monday, adding those on hand are for emergent testing needs. Kits can be ordered through the state at TestIowa.com.

Winneshiek County Public Health would like to remind the community that the Free At-Home

Saliva Test Kits are for use by those individuals who are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or

travel requirements in the very near future. They are to be used for EMERGENT situations

needing to be tested NOW. Winneshiek County Public Health

At-home test kits are free of charge.