Belarus runner flies to Europe after feud with team managers

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian sprinter has left Tokyo en route to Europe after resisting an attempt by her Olympic team’s officials to send her home to Belarus. The athlete says she fears she could be in danger from authorities in her country who have relentlessly cracked down on dissent. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya boarded a plane at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Wednesday morning that left the gate for Vienna, though it was not immediately clear if the Austrian capital would be her final destination. Before leaving Japan, Tsimanouskaya has accused team officials of trying earlier to put her on a plane to Belarus because she had criticized the team’s management on social media.