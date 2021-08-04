Baltimore flutist fired months after social media rebuke

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has fired its principal flutist months after distancing itself from her controversial social media posts. The orchestra didn’t offer a specific reasons for its decision to dismiss Emily Skala on Tuesday, saying only that she “repeated the conduct for which she had been previously disciplined.” It comes six months after the orchestra publicly rebuked Skala for social media posts that questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine and the efficacy of face masks.