Aug. 4: Over 3.5K new COVID-19 cases in Iowa last week with 500 recoveries

NOTE: Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard has transitioned to updating once every week on Wednesdays. KWWL will report new virus and vaccine data every Wednesday.

(KWWL) — There were 3,570 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 4, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 382,401. The number of new cases is up 65 percent from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 382,401 people who have tested positive, 368,607 have recovered. This is 512 more recoveries than what the state reported last week.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,193.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (368,607) and the number of deaths (6,193) from the total number of cases (382,401) shows there are currently 4,553 7,601 active positive cases in the state. This is 3,048 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 30 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 158 (up from 106 last week). Of those, 50 are in the ICU (up from 39 last week), and 19 are on ventilators (up from 14 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 2,962,465 total doses have been administered to Iowa residents and 1,549,140 individuals have completed the series. This is 11,858 more completed vaccinations than last Wednesday.

Black Hawk County: 607 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 63,079.

Linn County: 1,007 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 121,448.

Johnson County: 475 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 89,116.

Dubuque County: 232 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 51,241.

