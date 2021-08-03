Xavior Harrelson reward fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over two months after his disappearance, a fundraiser to increase the reward for missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson will be held in Grinnell on Wednesday.

The fundraiser will be held at the Pizza Ranch in Grinnell (613 West Street S) from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

All tips at the restaurant will be donated to the reward fund for Xavior, which is currently over $35,000.

"I grew up in Brooklyn and I know what losing Mollie (Tibbetts) did to our community and I do not want to see another family go through that. Xavior is loved and we want him to come home," organizer and Pizza Ranch Shift Manager Shelly Milner said.

In June, a benefit concert was held at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds to contribute to the reward fund. That concert raised over $5,000 for the fund and featured local musicians and a silent auction. All attendees wore orange, which is Xavior's favorite color.

In July, community members held a vigil for him at Montezuma High School, with the hopes of giving Xavior's family a renewed sense of hope.

Volunteers and authorities have been searching for Xavior since his disappearance on May 27, requesting information about his whereabouts. Volunteers are also continuing to spread awareness about his disappearance, distributing flyers across Iowa and the country.

Anyone with information about Xavior can leave a tip by clicking here.

You can also call 911 or the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.