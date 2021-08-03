WATCH: Highlights from Tokyo’s eleventh day of competition

Ross/Klineman down Germany in straight sets in quarterfinals

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Warholm obliterates 400m hurdles WR in 45.94 for gold

Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

Teen phenom Athing Mu wins 800m gold, breaks American record

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson's American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Thompson-Herah becomes first woman to win 100m and 200m gold

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.

