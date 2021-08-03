Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccination for entire workforce

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KWWL) -- Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that it would require its workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees at all U.S. office locations will be required to get the vaccine before October 1st. Discussions with representatives at unionized locations are ongoing but Tyson says those employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1st. According to the meatpacking company, about 56,000 have been vaccinated so far.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer, Tyson Foods. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

Those with a medical or religious exemption will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The CEO offered a memo to employees Tuesday, read it here. Requiring vaccinations for Tyson Foods' entire workforce will make them the largest company to do so.

Health officials in Black Hawk County noted the first spike of COVID-19 cases was the result of an outbreak at Tyson Foods. Issues within the plant developed to the point where seven supervisors were fired and wrongful death lawsuits were filed.

The company is also providing frontline employees with $200 in addition to offering 4 hours of pay if they get vaccinated outside a normal shift or from a third party.

Tyson Foods has already been offering COVID-19 vaccinations onsite at a number of events through a partnership with Matrix Medical.

