TRACKING: Mix of hazy sunshine and clouds, Enjoyable temps

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a bit more haze in the sky. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are comfortable once again and in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight, with a low temperature in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hazy as we approach the midweek. Winds shift out of the south at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm a few degrees more and are in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Skies stay partly cloudy through Wednesday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms move through much of the area on Thursday. Not much rain is expected, totaling to a half inch in a few locations. South winds are breezy at 10-20 mph. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

This Weekend: Hot, humid, and a chance of showers and storms for the weekend. High temperatures are in the low 90s, with dew points right around 70 degrees.