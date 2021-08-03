TRACKING: Haze returns; pleasant today and tomorrow

Today: Some smoke and haze will make a return to our sky but without too much concentration of near-surface smoke. Still, you may want to monitor the air quality if you are sensitive to it. Otherwise, we will have a repeat of yesterday with sunny skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a light and variable wind and low humidity.

Tonight: Clear but hazy skies are expected with a light southwest wind along with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: High pressure remains in control, giving us the same conditions as Tuesday with some haze possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with humidity staying low. Winds will be in from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Rest of the Week: There will be a chance for rain and storms on Thursday with more cloud cover, keeping our temperatures below normal. By Friday, rain looks to push out with sunshine developing behind it. Temperatures will warm back to near 90

Weekend/Next Week: There will be a few fringe or sporadic chances for rain and storms on/off from the late weekend through next week. Another period of prolonged, significant heat looks to develop with highs well into the 90s at times and lows in the 70s. Humidity will climb with breezy south winds.