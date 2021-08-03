TRACKING: Warmer and more humid conditions

Tonight: It is a quiet night with a clear sky overhead. Temperatures drop into the 50s once again with low humidity. Little to no wind (West 5 mph).

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and at times expect hazy sunshine with some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures warm into the low 80s with dew points still in the 50s.

Wednesday Night: The humidity is a little higher, so lows only drop into the low 60s. Also, some clouds increase with a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. Humidity level is a little higher with dew points in the low 60s. Clouds keep the temperatures down a bit as they are only expected to top out near 80.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer. Highs are reach the upper 80s and humidity level is up with dew points in the upper 60s.

Weekend: Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s with a gusty south wind. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and a chance of showers/storms Sunday.