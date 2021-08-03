Skip to Content

Thai protest leader renews calls for reform of monarchy

New
10:59 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A protest leader in Thailand has renewed calls for the reform of the country’s monarchy and suggested that time is  running out for the powerful institution to respond. Arnon Nampha spoke at a candlelight rally by about 200 people who defied coronavirus regulations to attend. The rally marked one year since Arnon delivered a speech that shook the country with its unprecedented challenge to the status of the monarchy, which is widely considered to be an untouchable bedrock element of Thai nationalism. It sparked a series of large-scale rallies that led to clashes with royalists and police and the arrests of protest leaders. Arnon, who is free on bail, is widely considered the protest movement’s most senior figure.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content