Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are pressing ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan and have captured nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital. Afghan forces on Tuesday launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend Lashkar Gah. The fall of the city would be a major turning point in the offensive the insurgents have waged as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. It would also mark the first provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban in years. Lashkar Gah residents say the fighting has them trapped, hunkered down inside their homes and unable to step out for basic supplies.