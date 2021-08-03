Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Jessica Springsteen had no luck going solo in Tokyo. Perhaps she’ll do better with a band. The daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. She’ll ride again Friday night as part of America’s four-rider entry in the jumping team event. The 29-year-old’s Olympic debut was off to a strong start on the 14-jump course before her horse got uneasy around the 11th obstacle, and the pair earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail.