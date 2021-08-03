Settlement reached in fatal standoff shooting in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore County official and attorneys confirm that a settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black woman fatally shot by police after a standoff she posted on social media. News outlets report that an agreement was reached last week in the case of Korryn Gaines, who was killed in the 2016 shooting. An attorney for Gaines’ family would not confirm a total amount. County spokesman Sean Naron confirmed an agreement was reached, saying the parties are still finalizing a written agreement.