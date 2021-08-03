Seattle’s mayoral primary is a contest between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — In Seattle’s mayoral primary, voters will decide between candidates who represent the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. The question is whether voters on Tuesday will back moderate candidates who reject pleas to reduce police budgets or candidates who support the agenda espoused so forcefully by protesters during last summer’s racial justice rallies. The election comes weeks after Democratic primary voters in New York’s mayoral race picked a former police officer and centrist who objected to calls from the left to “defund the police.” Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two vote-getters Aug. 3 will face off in November.