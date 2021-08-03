Retired UNI track & field runner says running ultramarathons challenges him in new ways

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - During his time on the UNI track and field team, Ben Aldrich was used to running between 800 meters to 26 miles. Now, Aldrich is capable of running 30 to 50 miles!

When he retired, Aldrich said he was looking for exercise that would keep his motivation up. After training for a marathon that was canceled due to the pandemic, he came across ultramarathons and accepted the challenge.





Images of Ben running at UNI and his first ultramarathon.

"I just kind of looked at this and I was like this seems like the next step up from a marathon and I like to see how far I can push myself," Aldrich said.

What is an ultramarathon?

Ultra-marathons are similar to regular marathons, but offer longer lengths.

Marathons are 26.2 miles long, ultramarathons offer 50, 100, and 200 mile courses.

Finishing his first ultramarathon a couple of weeks ago, Ben said hi spreparation involved him running everyday, good nutrition, and sleepy a health amount of hours.

Knowing many retired athletes encounter an 'exercise crossroads', Ben said he never imagine shimself running 50 miles, let alone trying to run 100 miles.

Running track through high school and college, Ben said he credits his athletic backround for making him want to strive for more.

"Honestly it's the dictating factor in my life of living a more nutritious lifestyle and a healthier lifestyle," Aldrich said, "for me, I've always loved running, and not always just like I need to be racing people and like that competitive aspect, but I learned I needed something to push myself."

Aldrich's orecent ultramarathon starte dat midnight, and he said it rained the entire race. If it weren't for the rain and mud, Ben said he was on pace to finish the race in seven hours! Ben's next goal is to run 100 mile race someday.