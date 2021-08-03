Afghan official: Acting defense minister targeted in attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital in an attack that apparently targeted the country’s acting defense minister. A health official says at least 10 people were wounded Tuesday. Several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire. It was unclear if the wounded were hurt in the explosion or by gunfire. An Interior Ministry spokesman says the blast happened in the posh Sherpur neighborhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone. It is home to several senior government officials. It appeared the guesthouse of the acting defense minister was targeted in the attack.