Police arrest husband of Iowa woman found dead near river

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.

Authorities say 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter. Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members after police say she walked away from her car near Garrison Rock Park.

Her body was found around 12:30 p.m. near the Cliffland Boat Ramp on the river. Showalter's remains were found about two miles away from her last known location.

Ottumwa Police have not said how she died, but that her death was a result of foul play. Her husband has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.