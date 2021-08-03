Plea hearing scheduled for Friday for inmate charged in Anamosa Prison murders

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A plea hearing has been scheduled for one of the inmates charged with the murders of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers in March.

Thomas Woodard is scheduled to be in Jones County District Court in Anamosa at 9:00 Friday morning. It's unclear right now what charges Woodard will be pleading to.

Woodard is currently charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. His jury trial is currently scheduled to start September 21 in Linn County.

The other inmate charged in the deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland, Michael Dutcher, was set to begin a bench trial in Jones County Tuesday morning. That trial was pushed back last week. A new trial date has not yet been set. Dutcher is scheduled to be back in court at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a trial setting conference.

Investigators say the two inmates killed Schulte and McFarland during a failed prison escape on March 23. They are also accused of seriously injuring another inmate, McKinley Roby, who tried to help Schulte and McFarland and holding another prison worker, Lori Mathis, hostage. They say the two tried to escape with the help of tools they had acquired through their part in the prison's work program.

Court documents show Dutcher will claim he killed Schulte and McFarland in self-defense, or in defense of others despite it being during an attempted escape. Dutcher previously pleaded not guilty to the murders and also waived his right to a jury trial.

KWWL will be at Woodard's plea hearing on Friday and will provide live coverage online.

Click here to find all of our previous coverage on the case.