PG&E says equipment may be tied to fire, touts improvements

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have been involved in starting a small wildfire that merged with a massive blaze now threatening homes in the Northern California mountains. The announcement came Tuesday as utility officials briefed state regulators on the company’s plans to use intentional power shutoffs to try to prevent more fires. Utility officials say they have improved weather forecasts and strengthened power poles. PG&E says investigators are examining a tree found on power lines in Plumas County where the Fly Fire began July 22. The small blaze later joined with the much larger Dixie Fire, which PG&E also said may have started when a tree fell on one of its power lines.