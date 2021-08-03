UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Pentagon, multiple injuries reported after shooting near Metro station

UPDATE: A lockdown at the pentagon has been lifted and the facility is reopened after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown. The Arlington County Fire Department reported "multiple patients," but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building. The agency responsible for security at the building, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted that the scene of the incident was secure, though there was no announcement that the lockdown had been lifted.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity." An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.