DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead after a car crash on Interstate 80 in Scott County.

Diane Madesian, of Bettendorf, was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate 80 East in Davenport.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Madesian's car was stopped in the roadway and believed to be outside of her vehicle when she was hit by a Ford Explorer and a tractor.