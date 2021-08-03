Parking for free in downtown Cedar Falls just got easier

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls City Council has voted to change paid parking lots downtown to free, four-hour parking lots.

The downtown area also includes free 15 minute, 2, 3 and 24-hour parking options. Updated signs are located throughout the area to identify the selection of parking options. Downtown enforcement hours remain Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The updates impact the downtown area only. Paid parking options remain in the College Hill area to help provide longer-term parking. Parking is .50 cents per hour during enforcement times Monday - Friday, 9 - 6 p.m. in the College Hill city lots.

The paid parking system in the College Hill area features smart parking payment options. Users can pay for parking time at the pay station located in the lot or download the free Park Smarter mobile app. To view informational videos on using the pay stations, download the app, or learn more about the system, click here.

Monday's Cedar Falls City Council meeting can be seen here: