National Night Out returns to Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - National Night Out provided a show-and-tell to community members at Thomas Park in Marion on Aug. 3.

The Marion Fire and Police department along with the Linn County Sherriff's bomb unit shared information with attendees about their equipment. Kids had the chance to spray a fire hose or hold up police gear.





Tom Daubs, a public information officer with the Marion Police Department says he understands some people have concerns about local law enforcement.

"We want to show them that we're here as a part of their community, we're stakeholders as well, we want what's best for them and show them that we're human too," Daubs said.

The Marion Parks and Recreation Department had games for participants. Hy-vee provided food at the event.

In 2019, the event brought around 600 people together. A large jump from the first event in 2014, which had around 12 participants. Due to the pandemic, the National Night Out was cancelled in 2020.