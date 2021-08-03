Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jo Ann Hinckley, whose son John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, has died. She was 95. Barry Levine, John Hinckley’s longtime attorney, confirmed Jo Ann Hinckley’s death to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Levine said that Jo Ann Hinckley died in her sleep last week. He did not provide a cause of death. Jo Ann Hinckley had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent years from living at a Washington psychiatric hospital to being allowed to live with her full-time in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was released in 2016. In 1981, jury had found a then 25-year-old John Hinckley not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of Reagan and three others.