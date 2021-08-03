Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in

HOUSTON (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge. The Houston Chronicle reports 34-year-old Gerald Williams surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department headquarters downtown. He is charged with murder in the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game. During a news conference Monday, the teen’s father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack. Williams’ bond was set at $350,000.