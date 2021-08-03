Linn County joins Black Hawk County in recommending masks indoors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County is now an "area of high transmission" according to the CDC, and the county is asking that all residents wear a mask inside.

Linn County Public Health made the recommendation on Tuesday, saying that regardless of vaccination status, people should wear a mask in indoor public settings. Referencing the CDC guidance, it is also recommended for school staff, students, and visitors to wear masks.

The current CDC guidelines went in place on July 27, and recommend masking regardless of vaccination status in areas where COVID-19 transmission is higher. Generally, it's for states and counties where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing rapid spread of virus among unvaccinated folks,” Linn County Public Health Director, Pramod Dwivedi said. “We are seeing high transmission in Linn County, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. Risk remains greater for everyone if we do not reduce the current spread of virus, and vaccinations and face-coverings are the way to stop the spread of this disease. We whole-heartedly join the CDC in recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering indoors in Linn County. We are offering the same advice to our K-12 schools.”

Last week, Black Hawk County moved into the 'high' risk category, and the county health department also recommended indoor mask-wearing and asked that people continue to get vaccinated.

Besides Black Hawk and Linn, eight other counties in the KWWL coverage area are at high risk for spreading COVID-19:

Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy, Tama, Keokuk, and Cedar counties

Earlier Tuesday, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they will be requiring masks for visitors at city-owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning Iowa K-12 schools, cities, and counties from mandating masks. The law prevents schools, cities, and counties from putting in measures more strict than the state.

Linn County is recommending mask-wearing but is not mandating it.

You can track community transition level's on the CDC's website.