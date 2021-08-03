IN EFFECT: Significant staffing shortage closes Lost Island Waterpark two days a week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Lost Island Waterpark is adjusting its operating schedule for the rest of the season. According to the general manager, the park is operating on “bare bones” due to the shortage of staff.

Starting August 3, the waterpark will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the summer season, which ends on August 29. The water park needed to open late and close early last summer due to the pandemic but has never had to close a couple of days a week leading up to the end of the season.

"There are a lot of properties across the country that are finding themselves making this same move,” Lost Island Waterpark General Manager Matt Nieman said.

An empty lot and a closed gate on a hot summer day is not a typical scene at the Lost Island, but the closures are needed.

Owner Eric Bertch said the waterpark experienced a “mass exodus” of staff this summer. The normal staff of nearly 200 people has dropped about 50% since the start of summer, leaving the park with around 110 employees.

“The last thing we want to do is work them to the bone so they’re not able to complete the season,” Nieman said, “but this is not something that is new to this industry."

The reasons for staff leaving their seasonal jobs at the waterpark are due to students preparing to go back to school, employees taking better job opportunities, and others just not wanting to do the work.

In order to open the pools around 42 lifeguards are needed each shift. During a normal season, about 63 full-time lifeguards would be hired with around 15 substitutes.

As of August 3, there are only 46 full-time, and only 8 substitutes.

"So it is asking basically everyone to work every day if we want to operate at the safe capacity,” he said.

Taking the two days off each week for the rest of the season has employees working 30-45 hours a week, instead of racking up even more in overtime.

"Doing this allows them to have some days off and hopefully enjoy their time, while still providing as good of an experience for our guests as well,” Nieman said.

Incentives are given to employees who stay throughout the entire season, adding one dollar to each hour worked all summer. Nieman says that incentives went up a bit this summer due to the difficult situation of being short on workers.

Guests who purchased tickets on any of the days the waterpark will be closed this season were offered a refund or option to exchange them for another date.

Mini-golf and go-karts are still open during their normal hours at the Lost Island, even on the days the waterpark is not.