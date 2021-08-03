Guatemala draws fire for new anti-corruption prosecutor

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala has named a new anti-corruption prosecutor, two weeks after Juan Francisco Sandoval was fired and fled the country, citing fears for his safety. Attorney General Consuelo Porras named a man considered one of her inner circle to the post Tuesday. But new prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche has himself been questioned allegedly helping businessmen accused of illegal campaign contributions. The firing of Sandoval in July lead the United States to say it had lost confidence in Guatemala’s commitment to battling corruption. The U.S. government temporarily suspended cooperation with Porras’ office. The chain of events led to street protests in Guatemala last week.