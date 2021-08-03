Former Iowa State football player charged with assaulting Jordan Bohannon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested for assaulting University of Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon earlier this summer.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Bohannon outside a downtown Iowa City bar in May. A video that circulated online appeared to show Bohannon getting hit outside DC's Sports Bar located in the Pedestrian Mall on Dubuque Street. He suffered a serious head injury.

Kron turned himself in and was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later. The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging the former Cyclone defensive end "brutally, unlawfully and intentionally" assaulted him. Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

The 6th-year senior guard from Marion announced in April that he'd be returning to the Hawkeyes for a 6th and final season.

Bohannon is able to have one more year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA announced players could have an extra year of eligibility due to a canceled postseason and an affected 2020-2021 season.

Bohannon sought a medical redshirt for the 2019-2020 season, after having season-ending hip surgery, making him a 5th year senior for the 2020-2021 season.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.