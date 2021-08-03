EXPLAINER: Where does harassment report leave Andrew Cuomo?

NEW YORK (AP) — Just over a year ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was widely beloved for his telegenic response to the coronavirus pandemic. But allegations of sexual assault and harassment sent the Democrat tumbling into a monthslong fall from grace, reaching a nadir Tuesday with the release of a report substantiating allegations from 11 women. The probe overseen by the state attorney general found Cuomo sexually harassed the women, many of whom formerly or currently worked for him. Cuomo still denies the allegations. He maintains he isn’t going anywhere, but his political future might soon be out of his hands.