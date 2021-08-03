Dubuque School District mobile job fair wraps up after two weeks on the road

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday morning in Murphy Park the Dubuque County School District finished its last day of being on the road in various neighborhoods throughout the county looking for people who are looking for jobs within the district.

Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Hawkins says that the program has shown success and proved to be a good idea.

"Turnout for employment has been much greater than anticipated," Hawkins said. "We are really excited about it. We have gotten some really good applicants. Getting out in the community and trying to meet people where they are at has been a success."

Even though the job fair has ended, there are still more jobs for people looking for employment. The positions in high demand right now are bus drivers, bus attendants, food service workers, and paraprofessionals. Of these positions, paraprofessionals are in the highest demand, and students and teachers often need an extra hand throughout the school day in the classroom.

Besides hiring district workers, the job fair also served as a mobile registration station as parents who couldn't make it to the school or district offices could register their children from the comfort of their neighborhoods.