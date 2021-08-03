Delaware County Pay It Forward hosts National Night Out, fundraiser for Linn County Deputy William Halverson

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) - Families and law enforcement officers gathered in Tirrill Park to recognize National Night Out.

The event was filled with bounce houses, dunk tanks, events and food trucks. The four-hour event focused on bringing community members closer to their law enforcement officers.

For Manchester Police Chief, Jim Hauschild, National Night Out allows law enforcement to connect with families on a personal level.

"A lot of times we deal with people on their worst day," Chief Hauschild said. "We are being an average person that they know and can talk to us, and we're just like everybody else."

Chief Hauschild many kids asked about his police department.

"They'll ask anything on how fast our cars go, and how long we've been on the department," Chief Hauschild said.

Delaware County Pay It Forward, who organized the event, is accepting money for Linn County Deputy William Halverson. Deputy Halverson was shot in a robbery in June 2021, but has since recovered.

President, Mindi Jackson, says the fundraiser is fulfilling her organization's mission.

"He had been shot and got in the line of fire for the people that were working that night," Jackson said. "This is just to give back, Halverson might not be from Delaware county, but we still support you."

Jackson says she is unsure if Deputy Halverson has decided on what the funds will be used for.