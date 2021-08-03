Cedar Rapids non-profit offers Derecho recovery resources one year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - It began as a responsive organization but as the need for help after the derecho is on-going - and with some federal services waning - the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center, at Together We Achieve, is once again expanding its services.

The Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center began with a social media post two hours after the derecho hit on August 10th, 2020, as a grass-roots effort to help the community recover. Over the last two months, the organization has seen an increase in need and it is responding.

Raymond Sidell is the president of Together We Achieve, who runs the resource center.

"So, we have seen an uptick from May to June specifically. We saw a 28% increase in new clients so individuals that we would be adding to our internal database here," Siddell said.

That increase more than doubled between June and July to 64%.

Now, they're partnering with the Feed Iowa First urban farms. Distribution coordinator Correy Daum says the farming organization has not seen an increase in need over the last few months but over the last year.

"We have a ready supply of farm fresh food so I thought I'd offer that and make that available to that pantry so that they had seasonal produce as we have it available," Daum said.

With the end of the moratorium on evictions, the center is pointing clients in the right direction.

"We are providing information regarding the rental assistance that's out there as well as other programs that are available to individuals because you know as you decide that you can make your rent payment, there might be other things that you're foregoing whether that's food or diapers or other basic needs," Siddell said.

As long as people have to choose between rent and those basic needs, Siddell says, the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Center will be here in some form.