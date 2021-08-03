Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA Legal Aid helping struggling tenants, landlords

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - With the nationwide eviction moratorium lifted on August 1, Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids are helping struggling tenants and landlords.

In a collaboration of public and private resources, Waypoint, the City of Cedar Rapids, Linn County and Iowa Legal Aid have teamed up to help keep people in their homes and get landlords their rents.

Waypoint is helping tenants get city and county funding for rent assistance. Iowa Legal Aid has set up a help desk at the Linn County courthouse and is representing tenants in eviction cases where they can.

They are telling everyone to reach out early for resources and be sure to show up for the eviction hearing. Of the 15 eviction hearings held on Monday at the Linn County courthouse, six people did not show up. Nearly all who did, got help and avoided being evicted.

Ericka Petersen is the assistant litigation director at Iowa Legal Aid.

"Another critical thing to kind of rebuild our community after this pandemic is to get the rent assistance that is available into the hands of the landlords and so we've got Waypoint there at the help desk as well. And we've been able to work with a lot of landlords and tenants to get that rent assistance moving," Petersen said.

Linn County is providing two months of rental assistance with county dollars until federal funding becomes available. The city of Cedar Rapids is also working to help pay rent and provide vouchers for people experiencing homelessness.

Sara Buck, the housing services manager for the City of Cedar Rapids, also recognizes that landlords are struggling, too.

"If you've received an eviction notice, first contact Iowa Legal Aid to get representation on your eviction. And then contact Waypoint Services to receive referrals and assistance with the application process to recieve that rent and utility assistance," Buck said.

Since last September, Iowa Legal Aid has seen a 140% increase in calls - a number that has been holding steady ever since.

In response to all of those calls, Iowa Legal Aid has set up help desks at county courthouses in Polk, Black Hawk, Linn, Johnson and Scott counties. There are 176 eviction cases in Linn County alone with a backlog until mid-September, where such cases were usually heard within a week.

The CDC is expected to take new action to protect renters at risk of being evicted. This comes after criticism has grown in response to the eviction moratorium expiring on Sunday.

"CDC will announce that and the details will be exactly how it works. I told them I want to take a look, I didn't tell them what they had to do and my hope is it's going to be a new moratorium, that someway, I'm not going to announce it now, I'll let them announce it, in some way covers close to 90 percent of the American people who are renters."

The first federal moratorium on evictions was put in place on March 27, 2020 as part of the CARES Act and was extended multiple times. On June 29, the Supreme Court ruled that any eviction moratoriums beyond July 31 would require clear, specific and new Congressional legislation.