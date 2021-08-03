Cedar Rapids city buildings now requiring masks for all visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting Tuesday, the City of Cedar Rapids is requiring masks for visitors at city-owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes as Linn County enters a "high" level for risk of COVID-19 transmission along with nine other counties in the KWWL coverage area. Iowa and the rest of the nation have seen a rise in cases and hospitalizations as the Delta variant rapidly spreads.

The City says that per CDC and Linn County Public Health guidance, all visitors must wear masks inside the city buildings, which remain open to the public with the policy in effect.

The release from the City says that services do remain available online and there is a drop-box in front of City Hall.

Some businesses have begun reinstating mask mandates and some have begun requiring vaccinations.

In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning Iowa K-12 schools, cities, and counties from mandating masks. The law prevents schools, cities, and counties from putting in measures more strict than the state. This would likely make the new resolution from Cedar Rapids unenforceable.

