Can your employer require you to get a COVID-19 vaccine? It depends, but probably.

(KWWL) -- More and more companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees and based on federal law it's mostly legal.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission put out guidance earlier in the summer stating that there was nothing in their jurisdiction that prohibited it as long as there were exemptions for religious or health reasons. A handful of states have enacted legislation restricting such mandates but they're mostly conditional.

"Based on agency and case law, employers have the right to require vaccinations if reasonable," said Denise Hill, an attorney and professor at Drake University. Hill recently published a book regarding vaccine mandates among healthcare.

EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots

In June, a federal district court in Texas rejected an attempt by medical workers to challenge the legality of Houston Methodist Hospital’s vaccine mandate. The court found such a requirement in line with public policy. As the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant continues to drive surges of new cases in the US a variety of entities including Wal-Mart, Netflix, the US Dept. of Veteran Affairs, and more all requiring vaccination against the virus. Tyson Foods joined that list Tuesday, putting thousands of employees in line for a vaccine.

Hill says governments, both at the federal and state level, don't often get overly involved in dictating how a private business promotes safety.

"If the government starts telling businesses what they can do, in an area that's historically been left to private business, it could become a slippery slope in other areas," Hill said.

The vaccine, which has been given to millions without anything more than mild symptoms, received FDA approval for emergency use at the end of 2020. Hill says the standards for this particular case were filed Hill says one of the questions some are asking, including state legislatures, is if a vaccine that's not been fully approved can be considered "reasonable."

The union that represents workers at Tyson, the United Food and Commercials Workers, released a statement Tuesday evening that specifically mentioned concerns with FDA approval. Read their fulls statement here.

“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tysons is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine." United Food and Commercial Workers statement

Iowa does not have a law that explicitly bans a vaccine mandate for businesses. However, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has opposed such a move in the past. She signed House File 889 in May which bans vaccine passports and requiring proof of vaccination for patrons, patients, clients, customers, or "other persons" upon entry into a business. Hill says it's not clear if the "other persons" is meant to cover employees. Even if it does, she says there isn't much enforcement the state could do in terms of Tyson Foods. The law describes denying state grants or contracts to those who violate the law.

"For purposes of Tyson unless they receive those grants or other things then there isn't necessarily an enforcement in place. I think arguably the state really doesn't have more enforcement from a constitutional standpoint," Hill said.

President Joe Biden is considering requiring the vaccine for federal employees and warned Americans more restrictions could be on the horizon as cases continue to rise by roughly 70,000 new cases a day.