Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

9:32 am OlympicsTop Stories
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She scored a 14.000.

Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

Associated Press

