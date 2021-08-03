Big-time competition fuels former Go-Hawk Kenzie Roling

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Kenzie Roling has never backed down from a challenge. The former Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawk just finished a career that saw her score a school record 144 career goals, including 76 last season, the second highest single season in state history.

Her most important four came in her final game giving the Go-Hawks their first ever state title.

“It was an amazing feeling,” she recalls of the title run, “and honestly I couldn't have ended it in a better way with a better team, better coaching staff or community.“

That success didn't come without putting in the work. Roling spent four years playing in the USA Olympic Development program, playing on a team with the best the Midwest has to offer. That helped sharpen her skills while opening some eyes.

“It's an awesome experience,” Roling says, “I just remember walking out there and seeing thousands of college coaches and national coaches.”

The exposure landed her at Iowa where she'll be for the next four years, but the college freshman, who loosely models her game after USA star Alex Morgan, has even bigger goals beyond.

“I think it would be awesome to do what I love and get paid for it,” she says.

Which she knows will take even more work as she keeps focusing on one thing.

“Just continuing to get better and hope for the best.”