Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of rules to contain the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. In remarks Tuesday at the White House, he also backed city and private rules requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities. Meanwhile, the White House says the U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia. Still, the 110 million doses, given largely through a vaccine program known as COVAX, represent a fraction of what is needed globally.