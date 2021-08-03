Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told The Associated Press in a videocall interview that officials from her country “made it clear” that she would be kicked out of the national team and face punishment upon return to Belarus. Poland granted Tsimanouskaya a visa Monday, and she plans to fly to Warsaw. She accused her team’s officials of trying to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government has been cracking down on dissent. The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team . That set off a massive backlash in state-run media back home.