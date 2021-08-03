A look at the harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Attorney General’s Office released its report finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. The report Tuesday corroborated allegations from 11 women. Many are current or former state employees, including a trooper in the Protective Services Unit whose allegation was previously undisclosed. Cuomo denied many of the allegations. Those he didn’t deny, such as kissing women on their cheeks and calling them names like “sweetheart,” he claimed were innocent or overblown. The report detailed each of the 11 women’s allegations.