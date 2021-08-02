WATCH: Highlights from Tokyo’s tenth day of competition

Jade Carey nails dazzling floor routine, wins gold

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.

Muhammad fights pouring rain to advance to 400mH final

In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal, clocking 53.30 to advance to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

USWNT falls to Canada in semifinal on late VAR decision

Canada dealt the United States women's national soccer team a crushing defeat in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics women's soccer tournament, capitalizing on a controversial 75th minute penalty call.

Valarie Allman uncorks giant first attempt for discus gold

American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

