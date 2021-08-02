Viva Italia! Olympic golds follow soccer and song successes

TOKYO (AP) — The first hints that this was Italy’s year came when Italian band Maneskin won the popular Eurovision Song Contest in May. Then came the European Championship soccer title run in June and July. To top it all off on the first day of August was Marcell Jacobs winning the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics to succeed Usain Bolt as The World’s Fastest Man. Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò called it “the greatest day in Italian sports history.” The successes have been a welcome respite for a country that spent much of the past 16 months in various stages of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.